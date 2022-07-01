The Canberra Times
Urgent need for a gynaecological cancer centre in the ACT

Letters to the Editor
July 1 2022 - 7:45pm
There is an urgent need for a gynaecological cancer centre in the ACT. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

As someone whose mother died of ovarian cancer, I have witnessed the physical, emotional and financial impact on women of having to travel to Sydney for their life-saving (or life-extending) surgery.

