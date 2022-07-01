The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

I love the Tuggeranong Walk-In Centre so much

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tuggeranong Walk-in Centre is currently working on reduced hours until early August. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

When I received a panicked tip-off last month that the Tuggeranong Walk-in Centre was closing, I almost fell off my chair. But don't worry - it's NOT closing. But its hours have been temporarily reduced, more on that in a bit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.