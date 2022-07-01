I love the Tuggeranong Walk-In Centre so much

When I received a panicked tip-off last month that the Tuggeranong Walk-in Centre was closing, I almost fell off my chair. But don't worry - it's NOT closing. But its hours have been temporarily reduced, more on that in a bit.
Since it opened, however many years ago, as an alternative to the emergency department for minor illness or injury, it's not like my family has haunted it, but the walk-in centre has been a lifesaver when we have needed it.
From the ridiculous but also slightly concerning time my then four-year-old daughter somehow jammed a dog biscuit up her nose that wouldn't budge for love nor money. I had visions of that bloody biscuit disintegrating and then seeping into her brain and causing some catastrophic reaction.
The sensible nurse at the walk-in centre, smiled and nodded as I explained my concerns, tried to dislodge the biscuit with tweezers and, after no luck, sent us to emergency. Where we waited for a while until my daughter snotted out the biscuit by herself. Good times.
Another visit to the walk-in centre was a little more harrowing. I think my son was two with a very bad cold when I noticed his breathing was getting laboured. We went to the walk-in centre first, the nurse checked his oxygen and within no time at all we were whisked away in an ambulance to the hospital when his previously undiagnosed asthma was detected and treated. Still so grateful to all concerned.
We were at the Walk-In Centre again on Thursday night. My daughter now almost 12 (on Sunday - happy birthday Maggie!) had a bad burn to her hand. How it happened is a bit of a story, but also I think an important public service announcement.
Have you ever bought those really crappy, made-in-China coffee cups from the supermarket or elsewhere with a shiny glaze on the handle? Do not. I repeat do not put them in the microwave. The glaze becomes virtually radioactive, melting whatever it comes in contact with. Well, almost.
My daughter wanted warm Milo which I was, under her strict instructions, to put in the microwave for 90 seconds. No more. No less. She was already using one of my much-loved mugs with "World's Okayest Mum" on it. I love it because it's true. Not the best but the okayest.
I didn't even think about the shiny handle as it had long broken off, more proof of its crappy construction. But as I handed the cup to my daughter, a little bit of the glaze was still on the bottom broken bit and burnt her. Just the size of a 10c piece but very, very painful. Maybe not the okayest mum after all.
So off to the Tuggeranong Walk-In Centre we went. Every time I pull up at night in the deserted carpark and see the lights of the centre on, it gives me comfort. So does whoever is manning the front desk and even the ever-present SBS Food Channel on the TV in the waiting room. I know everything is going to be all right.
The Canberra Health Services has reduced the opening hours of the Tuggeranong Walk-In Centre from its usual 7.30am to 10pm to the current 2pm to 10pm until "early August". This is to free up staff from the centre to be redirected to other acute areas including an under-pressure emergency department.
We were the last patients seen that night, leaving just before 10pm. One elderly man came in after us and was told, respectfully and gently, that he probably wouldn't be seen. One of the senior nurses also privately spoke to him. There was no drama.
Our nurse was wonderful. Efficient, cheerful, to-the-point, compassionate even as the clock edged towards 10pm.
My daughter, her hand now gently bandaged, said after in the car: "You could tell she was tired but she was being so careful with everything she did". So true. And I'm glad even a 12-year-old could see that. That our nurses are doing the best they can with what they have.
Thank you to you all.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
