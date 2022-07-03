ACT's endless and unsustainable growth can't go on forever

I can assure Gordon that in mid-winter it was cold - very cold. Thick woollen gloves and a beanie did little to warm my fingers or ears which glowed red by the end of my round. After serving my time and proving my worth (and character, maybe) in that role I graduated to a much easier plum role hawking afternoon editions to workers in the offices of Hobart Place and, once done there, from a position on the corner of Hobart Place and London Circuit.