Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad needs to be ready for anything.
Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart revealed he doesn't have a set plan for the returning star fullback, but will let the game decide.
Nicoll-Klokstad's been named on the bench against St George Illawarra at Wollongong on Sunday, returning from a hamstring injury for his first game in six weeks.
He can provide injury cover for fullback, wing, centre and potentially even the halves.
Nicoll-Klokstad's also looking to claim back his No.1 jersey from Xavier Savage, who's been deputising at the back in his absence.
Stuart said he wasn't going in with a plan for the New Zealand international and would instead allow the game to unfold before deciding how to use him.
The Raiders coach pointed to the number of times he's carried an outside back on the bench and been forced to use them due to injury and the concussion protocols.
In the Raiders' win over Newcastle, Canberra winger Jordan Rapana came off for a head injury assessment with just nine minutes remaining.
Stuart was able to cover him with winger James Schiller - although he was forced to play the final few minutes with a shoulder injury.
"I'll answer that at 5.40pm on Sunday for you," Stuart joked when asked about how he would use Nicoll-Klokstad.
"I'm not going in with a plan. You've got to wait and see how a team's performing.
"I've got my middles playing big minutes at the moment and that gives me the opportunity to put an outside back on the bench and only two middles with a hooker.
"This year we've had an outside back on the bench a number of times and I reckon 80 per cent of the time I've had to use him through HIA or injury.
"Sometimes you've got to roll the dice in regards to the position you put on the bench as interchange."
Stuart said they'd take in a simplified game plan to allow for the expected wet and windy Wollongong.
The Bureau of Meteorology were forecasting rainfall of up to 200 millimetres on Sunday, with winds up to 45 km/h.
Stuart said it would be similar to last year - just with rain.
He recalled the team kicking to the southern end had their kicks coming back towards them the wind was so strong.
"I think [the Dragons will] be talking the same way. In these types of conditions it's a matter of being a little bit more conservative with the football," Stuart said.
"It's the team that can have the most completions and control of the football that is going to be in the best position. But you still need to score points."
The Raiders have a bye after the Dragons game, which means they'll go into their next clash - against the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne - having only played one game in four weeks.
Stuart expected it would benefit his players and backed his strength-and-conditioning staff to have his team ready for the Storm.
"It's the way you handle your byes. Last week we gave the players five days off. Next week we won't be - we'll just give them a couple of days in between training days," he said.
"We'll have quite a heavy week in comparison to last week.
"Our high-performance boys have got a schedule and strategy to keep the players in peak condition, but at this stage of the season you can't put enough value on having a little bit of time off.
"If used properly, the break can be of great benefit."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders at Wollongong, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Corey Harawira-Naera. 20. Trey Mooney. 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Dragons squad: 1. Cody Ramsey, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Jack Bird, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13.Tariq Sims. Interchange: 14. Moses Mbye, 15. Frances Molo. 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Michael Molo. Reserves: 18. Josh Kerr, 19. Tautau Moga, 20. Jayden Sullivan, 21. Jaiyden Hunt, 22. Billy Burns.
