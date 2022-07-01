Amid intense and complex preparations for this month's opening of the 47th Parliament, the Albanese government has recommitted to implementing all of the Jenkins review recommendations.
The Jenkins review, triggered by the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and released last November, found one in three people working in Parliament have experienced some kind of sexual harassment and a further third have experienced bullying.
The review, led by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, found a deficit in leadership and made 28 recommendations including better leadership training, a better gender balance among parliamentarians through targets and legislative changes to the Members of Parliament (Staff) (MOPs) Act.
Minister for Finance and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher is leading the work in implementing "all of the recommendations" in government. She has told The Canberra Times she is working closely with the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Special Minister of State, Don Farrell.
"My main focus will be on ensuring the experience of MOPS staff remains at the centre of these reforms and their voices are heard and valued throughout the process of implementation," Senator Gallagher said.
"In the last Parliament, Labor worked constructively with the Coalition, the crossbench and relevant unions to implement reforms across the parliament. We intend to continue that approach in government."
It comes preparations are underway for Federal Parliament returning on July 26.
Cate Saunders, Department of Parliamentary Services deputy secretary, cites "really significant" improvements around the building, improved inductions for new parliamentarians and a concerted shift towards balancing genders in work areas that are traditionally dominated in one way, such as recruiting more women in security and trades roles.
"I think it's fair to say that everyone has a renewed sense of energy. There's a really great feeling in the building," she told The Canberra Times.
The Minister has met with Ms Jenkins, Kerri Hartland from the Parliamentary Leadership Taskforce and Meg Brighton, the head of the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service as well as officers from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
She hopes the Parliamentary Leadership Taskforce will meet during the first sitting weeks in July.
Senator Gallagher said the joint select committee on parliamentary standards is expected to return in the first sitting fortnight to progress work on codes of conduct.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
