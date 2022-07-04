Overturning Roe vs Wade might have attracted all the headlines - and emboldened some who would wind back women's reproductive rights here in Australia - but it is not the only daft decision the US Supreme Court has made recently. On Friday, it ruled 6-3 that the Environmental Protection Agency did not have the authority under the Clean Air Act to compel electricity companies to shut down coal-fired power stations and shift to renewables such as wind and solar. The decision is a victory for King Coal and its allies in West Virginia who led the case and a grand headache for the Biden administration as it tries to take global leadership on climate action.

