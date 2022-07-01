Undefeated and on top of the ladder in the AFL Canberra first-grade women competition, Ainslie are rolling towards a minor premiership.
Tri Colours coach Britt Tully said they aren't about to get carried away though, especially with a tough match against second-placed Belconnen Magpies on Saturday afternoon.
"Belconnen are always a threat. We're not looking that far ahead," Tully said. "We're in a position that we've never been in before and it's probably a bit weird for everyone.
"Last year we finished minor premiers, but we did drop a couple of games. We are the team to beat at the moment and we know that, but we've got to keep improving as well, because teams will keep improving as the season goes on.
"It's a testament to how far we've come within three years at this club that we've gone from just making finals to being at the top. We're just rolling with each week. Finals is a different ball game."
Boasting two recently recruited AFLW players in Gold Coast Suns' mature-age gun Georgia Clayden and teenage 86th overall draft pick Tess Cattle, Tully said those success stories provide greater motivation for the playing group to continue what they started.
"It just gives us more aggression to be better and win it for them as well," she said.
"We hope we can make it to the grand final and that they can maybe come watch or be a part of it too."
Cattle's draft selection by the GWS Giants earlier this week is a source of inspiration from those at every level at Ainslie too, with the 18-year-old coming through as a junior, to first-grade, and now headed to the AFLW.
"It's awesome news for the club," Tully, also a former AFLW player with GWS, said. "In the past couple of years she's really come along with her footy and then recently joined the Giants Academy.
"She's taken every opportunity that has come her way. She's a much-loved character of our team and obviously a really good player, so we will miss her.
"I'd hope the juniors will now think, 'Sweet, I can come up through the ranks and also push for that as well'. And Ainslie is a place to be for that."
Tully said the Giants have a talented Swiss Army Knife-type player in Cattle, with the Ainslie coach confident she'll fit right into the higher level of AFLW footy.
"Tess has got a bit of everything - she's quite small but she can take a good mark and play tall when she needs," Tully said.
"She's super quick, super fit, and can can kick a goal from 50 metres out and snap one from in front.
"She's pretty much an all-round player. Tess played in the midfield for us, but I think the Giants have got a bit more of a defensive role for her planned, which I think she'll she'll do quite well in, as a small back.
"I wouldn't really want to be against her because she'll give you a good run for your money."
Women
Eastlake v Tuggeranong - Phillip Oval, Saturday 12pm
Belconnen v Ainslie - Holt 3, Saturday 3.15pm
Queanbeyan v Gungahlin - Aulich Park, Saturday 3.45pm
Men
Belconnen v Ainslie - Holt 3, Saturday 12.45pm
Queanbeyan v Gungahlin - Aulich Park, Saturday 1.15pm
Eastlake v Tuggeranong - Phillip Oval, Saturday 2pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
