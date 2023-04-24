Chronic care in Australia: What personal care options are available to me?

The treatment of chronic conditions, both inside and outside of clinics, has changed considerably over the past few decades. What were once thought to be rare conditions or mystery illnesses have had more time and resources placed into their nuanced understanding, and more people are beginning to find sustainable treatments and care suited to their specific needs.



However, as Australia has come to adopt these new treatment pathways, from occupational therapy to targeted mental health services, autism support services through the NDIS, and more, people are still finding it difficult to inform themselves about which services they should be exploring and what will be available to them based on their situational circumstances.

To help you understand the plethora of chronic care options available to people across Australia, we've put together a few services that may be beneficial to those currently trying to manage conditions.

Occupational therapy

When it comes to personalised treatment for disabilities and chronic conditions, few services offer the same level of targeted support as occupational therapy. However, despite occupational therapy in Geelong and similar areas providing ongoing support to a considerable number of clients, OP is less discussed than some of its contemporaries in the world of chronic illness care.

Put simply, occupational therapy is a health service that aims to understand not only the client's needs but the specifics of what they can and cannot achieve without support. From these initial consultations, the aim is to create a care plan that is specifically catered to what the client sees as important to improve their quality of life.



As there has been a more vocal push for disability care services that focus on independence, the ideologies behind occupational therapy have become considerably more widespread, such as pairing them with yoga teachers and it's easy to see why.

By creating a plan that emphasises both a personal approach to what is important and the need for independence in day-to-day life, occupational therapy is often seen as the best of both worlds. Occupational therapy and support with payments surrounding said services will be different depending on where you are located. So, if this sounds like something that would interest you, it's best to do research within your local area to find out what is available and what can be requested.

National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)

Whilst not covering all disabilities and chronic conditions, the NDIS is a service many rely on for their care from a financial perspective. Whilst only coming into full operation in 2020, legislation for the NDIS began in 2013, with the aim of assisting Australians with funds required for disability payments.



The NDIS provides supplementary funding to those who have disabilities that are determined to be significant and permanent with the goal of helping them to pay for essential services and improve their quality of life.

Whilst the service has been consistently criticised for issues revolving around accessibility and funding consistency since its rollout around 2015, it continues to be one of the primary assistance options available to those with chronic conditions. So, if you or someone within your care requires such assistance, it's a viable way to potentially receive financial support for medical matters.

Home care packages

One of the main pushes of a modern chronic condition and disability support is to ensure that those receiving said support have the chance to stay in their homes wherever possible. Because of this, the Australian government has put efforts in place to ensure Home Care Packages are readily available for eligible parties.



Although often considered a service for the elderly, availability is open for younger individuals who have disability needs that are not currently being met by another form of specialist service.

One of the main benefits associated with this form of care is that your financial situation is not intended as a factor for your eligibility. Payments are based on your financial situation, as well as your level of required care (Home Care Packages have 4 separate care package types that are described in the link above) meaning that you will only be required to pay an amount that makes sense for your situation.

Home Care Packages aren't going to be the ideal choice for everyone. However, if you or someone within your care require a consistent support structure with a care professional, Home Care Packages may be for you.

