Milla Papallo might be a newcomer to Canberra but she's already representing the capital with pride as the only ACT selection in Netball Australia's Under-19s national squad.
"When I found out, I just cried I was so happy," Papallo, a former Sydney-sider who recently relocated to Canberra to study at ANU, said.
Papallo was named in the Australian squad after impressing at the National Netball Championships in Hobart earlier this year.
"The ACT is definitely an underdog and you could feel that coming against up against the other states," Papallo said.
"They underestimated us, but I think the pathway in the ACT is really strong."
Out of that tournament Canberra products Sophia Martinussen and Elise Robinson were also announced as part of the Under-17 national squad, marking the first time a total of three ACT netballers had been nationally talent identified.
Now the group will assemble at the Australian Institute of Sport from this weekend, with the Under-17s completing their Netball Australia training camp between July 3-6, followed by the Under-19s between July 7-11.
The camp presents an opportunity for Netball Australia to develop top players and set them on the professional pathway in elite netball.
"It's been something I've been working towards for so long," Papallo said.
"I've had quite a few setbacks and missed a lot of selections. It's overwhelmingly amazing."
The wing defence and centre specialist moved to the capital from Sydney's northern beaches in February after receiving a scholarship to study medical science at ANU.
Papallo said that "opened the door" for her to represent Netball ACT while at university.
"The national selection meant so much too because moving away from home was scary," the 18-year-old said.
"I do consider myself a Canberran now. I'm getting a bit better with all the suburbs and I went to watch the hot air balloons on Canberra Day.
"I know where a few good coffee shops are too."
Papallo said her goals now are to continue her development in pursuit of her childhood dream - playing Super Netball - and she is ready to embrace the "intense" national camp coming up.
"Since I first started playing netball I wanted this," she said.
"I love the team culture and love the challenge, and for all my coaches, I'd love to honour how much they supported me, and to have the opportunity to be a role model as well.
"I just want to keep improving, because I'm completely loving the game at the moment."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
