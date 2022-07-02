Times Past: July 3, 1992

A campaign aiming to counter "Canberra bashing" drew controversy on this day in 1992, receiving both praise and criticism from different politicians.
According to the Liberal Party deputy leader, Gary Humphries, the "stand-up-for-Canberra" campaign promoted the idea there were two Canberras: the Canberra of the Federal Parliament and the Canberra which was home to "300,000 ordinary Australians". He did not take this idea lightly, saying it was wrong to promote the view Parliament House did not have anything to do with life in the city.
The campaign had adopted the slogan "Don't blame us - we only live here", and a logo with the Parliament House flag pole with a red cross through it in the style of a no-smoking symbol.
While then chief minister, Rosemary Follett, supported the campaign, saying it had directed attention towards what people loved about the city, Mr Humphries said the campaign should aim to make people appreciate Canberra as a whole.
"We should be proud of the entire city, of its raison d'etre and its work in the life of this entire nation," he said. "We should also be proud of Parliament House - after all it is one of the first buildings we show to our visitors."
