The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 3, 1992

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 3, 1992.

A campaign aiming to counter "Canberra bashing" drew controversy on this day in 1992, receiving both praise and criticism from different politicians.

