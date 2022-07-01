The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

NATO has put Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on notice

By The Canberra Times
July 1 2022 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Shutterstock

NATO's invitation to Anthony Albanese and other Indo-Pacific leaders to attend this week's conference in Madrid is further proof the rules based order put in place after World War II is under threat and international relations are at a critically low ebb.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.