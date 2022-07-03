The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 4, 1977

By Isabella Gillespie
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 4, 1977.

Five architecture students were building a house with their own hands on this day in 1977. The project would contribute to each of their degrees and save the owner more than $10,000.

