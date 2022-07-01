The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Canberra prosecutor David Morters led the case against Guy Sebastian's lawyer Titus Day

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 1 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crown prosecutor David Morters SC, left, used to work for the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions. He was the prosecutor in the trial of Guy Sebastian's former manager. Picture: Supplied

The lawyer who successfully prosecuted Guy Sebastian's manager in the sensational fraud case is former Canberra prosecutor David Morters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.