The lawyer who successfully prosecuted Guy Sebastian's manager in the sensational fraud case is former Canberra prosecutor David Morters.
Mr Morters SC was the crown prosecutor in the case which saw Titus Day found guilty of fraudulently embezzling more than $600,000 from his pop singer client.
Mr Morters left Canberra in 2007 after about eight years with the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions to work as a crown prosecutor in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Mr Morters now lives in NSW, having specialised in the prosecution of fraud and corruption throughout his career. He holds a Masters in Forensic Accounting.
Guy Sebastian this week posted on social media his appreciation for Mr Morters and his team "for allowing the truth to prevail".
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
