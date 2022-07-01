The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra United's 'huge' advantage in extended A-League Women season

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 1 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Academy product Sasha Grove. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Canberra United's newest signing Sasha Grove believes the extended A-League Women season will be a boost for young players in the region and help the team to excel in the longer competition, while assistant coach Antoni Jagarinec praised the depth advantage gained from their academy "production line".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.