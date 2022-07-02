I strongly support the intention of the Labor government to follow the Australian Energy Market Operator's plan for the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
I also endorse the comments from Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen on developing green hydrogen (made using renewable energy) as an important fuel of the future.
Hydrogen has huge potential as a fuel for parts of the transport sector, and as a replacement for coking/metallurgical coal in steelmaking.
However, I am dismayed, but not surprised, by Liberal leader Peter Dutton's "staunch opposition" to the government's planned reform.
Am I alone in finding the new format for the ABC Canberra 7pm news bulletin extremely off-putting.
The newsreaders look awkward and uncomfortable when standing in front of a huge screen to introduce the main headlines.
They then have to stand behind the news desk to present the rest of the news bulletin.
I notice it is happening on other news channels including ABC 24. Leigh Sales has also been reduced to this format. What is the purpose of this?
Is it simply change for change sake?
It certainly detracts from the news presentation in my view.
I write in reference to Mick Gentleman's use of his call-in powers to approve a YWCA supported accommodation redevelopment in Ainslie.
Finally, a story about the ACT government using its call-in powers for a development proposal that brings a smile to a reader's face. Decency 1, NIMBYs 0.
Congratulations to the YWCA for their efforts in supporting vulnerable women and children, and fighting to deliver much-needed accommodation.
The disgusting acts of Nick Kyrgios were once again on display at Wimbledon; abusing a linesperson, swearing while talking to the umpire, spitting towards the crowd, eating and mumbling through the post-match press conference.
He doesn't carry on like this at the Davis Cup when he is representing his country. He is a fantastic player and could be so much better if he didn't act like this. Sadly there appears that no-one in his camp that can control him and his actions.
He needs to take a leaf out of the behaviour books all the other Australians at Wimbledon.
They could show him what is and what is not appropriate behaviour.
Many have pointed out the hypocrisy of Jo Clay criticising $40 million for the racing industry, but supporting $2 billion plus for the extension the tram. The same applies to carbon dioxide emissions. Jo Clay has proclaimed "We're facing another apocalypse now. We are in a climate emergency."
Well then, stop the unnecessary pollution produced by the complex infrastructure, shipping trains from Spain and the traffic chaos created by the tram extension.
Remember, Australia is 10th in carbon dioxide emissions per capita with 15.22 tons, topping the 13.68 tons of the US in 13th place, while China with 8.20 tons is 28th in the world.
Our former ACT Liberal senator was strongly criticised for his apparent disregard for the wishes of his constituents in favour of his own personal views.
The same might be said for the current Chief Minister and his apparent disregard for his thousands of constituents who are unable to purchase a block of land in the ACT as evidenced by the 7400 applications for only 51 available blocks of land sold in Macnamara.
The Chief Minister is bound to his ideology that they should all live in multi-storey apartments.
But what would I know? I'm over 50 so my opinion is pretty well irrelevant to this particular Chief Minister.
