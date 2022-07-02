The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Peter Dutton's stance on climate change reform unfortunate

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal leader Peter Dutton is against Labor's plan to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Picture: Keegan Carroll

I strongly support the intention of the Labor government to follow the Australian Energy Market Operator's plan for the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.