The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberra has a social housing problem, and we need to do something about bit

By The Canberra Times
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YWCA president Frances Crimmins. Picture: Karleen Minney

ACT's Planning Minister Mick Gentleman has had to use call-in powers to approve a community organisation's second attempt to build housing for vulnerable women in the inner-north suburb of Ainslie.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.