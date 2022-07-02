The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

There are no ghosts in Canberra, there is nowhere for them to live

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ghosts are denied homes in Canberra. Pictures: Shutterstock, Jamila Toderas

Why does the federal capital city have so few, if any, ghosts?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.