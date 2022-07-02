The path from professional athlete to peaceful retirement is one littered with numerous hurdles.
The list of athletes to have struggled once their competition days came to an end is as long as it is illustrious.
Even those who use the twilight of their career to prepare for the inevitable find it's not a smooth transition.
Former Canberra cyclist Gracie Elvin learnt that lesson the hard way throughout the past 18 months.
The 2016 Olympian had spent considerable time working on projects away from the bike, but even she found the transition to retirement a difficult one.
Now, however, Elvin is thriving, working with the AIS, cycling app Today's Plan and as a member of SBS's cycling commentary team.
"It's had its challenges," Elvin said. "I've had some great support from a network of friends and family.
"I've tried to be mindful of following my personal values in making decisions. I've had some opportunities mostly through the AIS to do development work. I've got the tools now moving forward with my new path and finding purpose.
"I'm grateful opportunities like that exist, they didn't a few years ago. For women in sport it's great to have better support in and post career."
Given the many hats she juggled during her career, it's no surprise Elvin has had plenty of opportunities once she retired.
The media was always an area of interest and it didn't take her long to begin exploring the industry.
The 33-year-old has found her feet commentating from the studio, but the Tour de France is a different beast.
With a full team on the ground in Europe, Elvin has commenced an arduous month on the road.
In many ways, it reminds her of her racing days.
"Having experience on the road doing tours is going to be helpful. A lot of things will be harder being on this side of the fence, the days are longer, it makes me appreciate what I used to have.
"It's awesome to be part of the atmosphere and get those moments where athletes are emotional. There's nothing like being in that environment in real life, I'll enjoy being back there."
The Tour de France kicked off on Friday night with an individual time trial through the streets of Copenhagen.
It was won by Yves Lampaert, with pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar close behind.
Canberra's Michael Matthews made a solid start to his campaign and is seeking a stint in yellow next week.
Elvin will have one eye on Michael Matthews throughout the Tour and she expects the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider to turn some heads over the next three weeks.
"Michael has been a bit underrated the last few years," Elvin said.
"He's a good opportunist rider, he's not particularly a pure bunch sprinter but there are a number of stages that suit riders like him.
"He's tough, he'll be there at the finish and hopefully he can take an opportunity when it comes."
Elvin's time in France isn't confined to the three weeks of the men's race, the Canberra resident will remain abroad for the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes.
As a founder of athlete union The Cyclists' Alliance, Elvin is proud to have played a part in blazing the trail for the current crop of riders.
"This is a huge moment for women's cycling," Elvin said.
"It's been talked about for so long. I was lucky enough to be on the start line for the first La Course race in 2014.
"They promised it would evolve into a tour but stayed a one-day race until now.
"It's been a long time coming and it's clear they're putting a lot of effort into making it a great tour."
With an eight-stage race now established, female cyclists are determined to ensure it acts as a launching pad for future growth.
Coverage on television is a vital aspect of that process, the former athlete thrilled SBS has committed the same resources to both races.
Eventually, Elvin hopes contracts will rise in value and more Australian girls pursue a career in cycling.
"The biggest thing for women's cycling is to have consistent coverage," she said. "Women's racing is about half the length of men's so it's easier to watch.
"This is an amazing opportunity to have all eyes on women's cycling. There's no bigger stage except the Olympics to grow the sport.
"It's awesome for the economy of women's cycling and the sport moving forward."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
