The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders fullback Xavier Savage returns to where his NRL career didn't begin

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders fullback Xavier Savage will finally play his first official NRL game at Wollongong. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's where Xavier Savage's NRL journey began. Well, kind of. More than a year later the Canberra Raiders fullback will finally play his first NRL game at Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.