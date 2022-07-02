The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders move to re-sign Joe Tapine

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have started discussions with gun prop Joe Tapine. Picture: Keegan Carroll

He's the best prop in the world and the Canberra Raiders are moving to lock Joe Tapine in long-term.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.