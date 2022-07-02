A Canberra teenager has died in Thailand after falling from the sixth floor of a Phuket hotel, leaving his family in darkness that "feels never ending".
Joshua James Connell, 19, fell to his death on Wednesday evening, landing on the kitchen roof of a restaurant near the hotel, according to the Bangkok Post.
CCTV footage from the hotel has been posted online, showing a shirtless Mr Connell walking along a wall beside a swimming pool before continuing onto a narrow white railing.
Restaurant staff were reportedly startled by a loud noise as Mr Connell slipped and landed on the roof while they were preparing to open for evening service.
Thai police continue to investigate the incident.
Mr Connell's mother, Michelle Henderson, changed her Facebook profile picture to a photograph of her with her son on Thursday, prompting dozens of people to offer their condolences and express their heartbreak.
My heart is in pieces hearing this news," one friend wrote.
"I love you so dearly and this is so unfair."
Mr Connell's aunt, Sharon Dikmans, posted a picture of her nephew and said "the pain is like nothing I've ever felt before".
"The emptiness and the darkness feels never ending," she wrote.
"Loosing [sic] your nephew and watching your sister lose her eldest son, your parents their grand baby and your whole family losing one they love so dear is a pain so great, there are no words.
"Joshy you will forever be in all our hearts, your love for life and caring nature has touched so many people.
"Life will never be the same with out [sic] you. Love you always and forever."
