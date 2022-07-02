The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra teenager Joshua Connell dies in Thailand after Phuket hotel fall

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 2 2022 - 4:52am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Connell and his mother, Michelle Henderson. Picture: Facebook

A Canberra teenager has died in Thailand after falling from the sixth floor of a Phuket hotel, leaving his family in darkness that "feels never ending".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.