The undefeated Yass Magpies have sent a clear message to the future Canberra Raiders' NRLW side - if you aren't already, you'd better start watching.
Magpies utility Farah Atallah said it would shock her if the Canberra Raiders weren't paying attention to some of the players in the side.
That came after Yass continued their undefeated start to the Katrina Fanning Shield with a 30-10 victory over third-placed Woden Valley Rams at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
The match wasn't without controversy after Rams five-eighth Zali Waihape was sent off at the beginning of the second half.
"Well look, if they're not looking at our team I'll be very surprised and we've got some ripper young girls coming through," Atallah said.
"We've got some girls from the Riverina who have just blended into the team so if they're not looking they better start watching."
The Rams showed promising signs to start the second half, scoring a try from the kick-off set to bring the deficit to 14 points before Waihape was sent off in the 36th minute.
It was a decision that seemed to shock the crowd - including Rams coach Anthony Willie, who didn't know if it was a high tackle or shoulder charge.
"It's a contact sport, it is a contact tackle. I don't know what the send off was for, whether it was a high tackle or not I'm not sure," Willie said.
"I'm assuming maybe it was a [shoulder charge], she did wrap her arms so yeah, anyway that's the way it is."
While the Magpies have had the near perfect season the same cannot be said for the Rams who only played their fifth match on Saturday.
The Rams missed out on footy three weeks in a row before last week's match after back-to-back forfeits from opposing teams and a bye.
Willie just hopes the side can finally string some games together as they head into the finals.
"It's hard to get any momentum and build any combinations when we have a five or six week break in between games, for a new side it's difficult but we're travelling alright," he said. "Our goal is to make finals and we'll take it game by game for now."
AT A GLANCE
Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Blues 36 bt Tuggeranong Bushrangers 10, Woden Valley Rams 32 bt Yass Magpies 8, Queanbeyan Kangaroos 30 bt Belconnen United Sharks 24, Goulburn Bulldogs 12 bt Gungahlin Bulls 8.
Katrina Fanning Shield: Yass Magpies 30 bt Woden Valley Rams 10, Queanbeyan Blues 28 bt Tuggeranong Bushrangers 6, Goulburn Bulldogs 52 bt UC Stars 0, South Coast United 34 bt Boomanulla Raiders 8.
