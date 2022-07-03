Time to speak up: water apartheid is Australia's dirty secret

This racialised system of water governance is clearest in the central Australian community of Laramba, where uranium levels have been above safe levels for many years. In 2018, residents of Laramba took legal action in the NT Civil and Administrative Tribunal to argue that the NT government, as landlord of public housing, had a legal responsibility to provide safe drinking water to its tenants. The tribunal has so far refused to hold the government accountable for the provision of safe water services. While lawyers for the community have indicated further action may be taken in the Supreme Court, for now this leaves communities with no one legally responsible for fixing the problem.