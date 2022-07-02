The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Croatia make shots count against Belconnen

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia's Brittany Palombi. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Croatia were missing three key players but continued their undefeated run on Saturday, holding out a fast-finishing Belconnen United 2-1 at McKellar Park in round 12 of their NPL Women's clash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.