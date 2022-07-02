The Canberra Times
Undefeated Royals won't be distracted from grand prize

Updated July 2 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:45am
Ed Kennedy proved a safe pair of hands in the Royals' victory over Tuggeranong. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

They maintained their perfect record on Saturday but Canberra Royals are determined to ensure the lure of an undefeated season does not distract from the grand prize.

