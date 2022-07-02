Undefeated Royals won't be distracted from grand prize

They maintained their perfect record on Saturday but Canberra Royals are determined to ensure the lure of an undefeated season does not distract from the grand prize.
The Royals turned in a clinical second half to outclass the Vikings on the road.
Canberra led 17-15 at the break, before turning the screws in the second stanza and ultimately claimed a 31-22 victory.
Royals captain Ben Johnston has been around long enough to know only one thing matters at the end of the season, and that's who lifts the John I Dent Cup on grand final day.
So while he's pleased his team still hasn't dropped a game after 10 rounds, he knows there is a lot of rugby to be played before they taste premiership success.
"We want to be there on grand final day, that's our big goal," Johnston said. "Week to week, we're just trying to improve each week on the performances we're putting on the field.
"It was good to get the win, but there's still plenty to improve on, that's for sure."
Vikings took it to their opponents in the first half, forcing errors through constant pressure.
The match turned after the break, however, the Royals able to take their game to another level.
Vikings fought hard, but they struggled to penetrate a staunch defensive wall.
The hosts lost Seamus Smith midway through the second half after a heavy collision. The halfback walked from the field but will be subject to concussion protocols in the coming weeks.
Coming up against an unbeaten side, Vikings coach Nick Scrivener knew his team had to be at their best in order to secure the win.
Instead, he was left disappointed with the performance, the hosts struggling to capitalise on a number of opportunities to score.
"We gave a lot of momentum up in the second half," Scrivener said.
"We didn't make the most of our chances. We had enough possession in the attacking zone but we weren't good enough to get across the line."
Canberra 31 bt Tuggeranong 22
Wests 24 bt Penrith 12
Canberra 19 bt Tuggeranong 5
Wests 12 drew Penrith 12
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
