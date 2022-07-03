Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has taken aim at the officials for not having the courage to make a big call in the dying seconds of the game.
He felt they'd set themselves up to beat St George Illawarra, only to get denied what could have been a match-levelling penalty from directly in front of the goal posts.
Dragons captain Ben Hunt jumped out and tackled dummy half Tom Starling from what appeared to be an offside position only for referee Peter Gough to blow full-time.
Stuart was now expecting to get an apology or a justification from the NRL on Monday after the 12-10 loss in terrible conditions in Wollongong on Sunday.
It's a massive loss in the context of the Green Machine's season as they slip four points out of the top eight going into next week's bye.
"What did you think? I've only seen it once," Stuart said.
"I only needed to see it once. [On Monday] I'll get an apology or justification of it not being a penalty.
"We set ourselves up to win that game. It was a tough, grind in the first half and in the second half we let ourselves down and lost our way.
"When you're in the high-performance business, there's always going to be pressure.
"When there's pressure you need courage, and they [the match officials] needed courage on the last play of the day."
It wasn't the only potentially match-levelling penalty the Raiders missed out on.
They should've also had a penalty for an accidental offside after Cody Ramsey had a rare fumble at the back.
It went forward into Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa, but only a scrum was given.
But the Green Machine had plenty of chances to pinch the win, but poor ball retention - albeit in dreadful conditions - proved costly in the second half when they had the 54km/h wind at their backs.
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton didn't have his best game, which could count against him when the NSW Blues name their side on Monday.
He dropped the ball at crucial times, as did his teammates, but he also produced a couple of forced drop-outs with his kicking game as well.
The Dragons have an injury concern with winger Mathew Feagai going off with a quad strain.
It wasn't just the weather that was crazy, but the opening try as well.
The Raiders opted to go short from a goal-line dropout and it looked to have worked, with Wighton batting the ball back.
Unfortunately, it went straight into the waiting arms of Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone for a simple try.
Not even a Bunker check to see whether the ball crossed the 10-metre plane could save the Green Machine - they ruled it had before the wind pushed it back inside the 10m.
The visitors hit back with points into the gale - Raiders fullback Xavier Savage simply using his pace to run through the Dragons off the back of a scrum.
The Green Machine's defence kept them in it as they absorbed wave after wave of Dragons pressure.
But eventually it cracked - just before half-time when Dragons centre Moses Suli charged back inside to make it a crucial 12-4 lead at half-time.
Raiders second-rower Hudson Young scored the only try of the second half and despite having plenty of opportunities the Raiders couldn't land the killer blow.
AT A GLANCE
ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 12 (Talatau Amone, Moses Suli tries; Zac Lomax 2 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 10 (Xavier Savage, Hudson Young tries; Jamal Fogarty goal) at Wollongong. Referee: Peter Gough. Crowd: 7069.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
