How much stock do you put in a game in those conditions? And how much stock do you put in Origin I?
That's the question facing NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler in regards to Jack Wighton.
Advertisement
The Canberra Raiders star was the Blues' best in the State of Origin opener, but dropped a few crucial balls in the Raiders' loss to St George Illawarra at a wet and wild Wollongong on Sunday.
He also failed to find touch from a penalty.
On the flipside, his defence was it's usual aggressive self and he forced a couple of goal-line drop-outs for the Green Machine.
He's shown he can deliver on the big stage and did exactly that only a few weeks ago in Sydney.
There's plenty of talk Fittler should stick with Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton in the centres, with the former excellent in game two.
Perhaps the more logical approach, as suggested by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, would be to partner Wighton and Burton in the centres given their performances.
"Same as always mate. It's out of my control. If it happens it happens and if not it don't," Wighton said.
"I always try to put my best foot forward and that's all I can do."
There's also some uncertainty whether Wighton's teammate Josh Papalii will be in the Queensland Maroons side after only getting limited game time in the first two games.
He ran for 83 metres in a more subdued performance by his own lofty standards.
It barely even looked like it'd been raining.
That's how well the Wollongong surface handled the torrential rain. Much better than the neighbouring Wollongong Golf Club a stone's throw away from the stadium.
While it was under a ton of water, the field looked like it had barely even had a game played on it such was it's ability to handle the wet.
A shoutout also has to go to the 7069 fans that turned up in the torrential rain and howling gale.
There were some mad supporters standing up on the hill copping the full force of the weather for the full 80 minutes. Madness.
Advertisement
It'll be interesting to see who Stuart goes with in the No.1 jersey when the Raiders return to action against the Melbourne Storm following next week's bye.
Xavier Savage or Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad? The latter came off the bench to replace Savage for the final six minutes - his first hit-out since injuring his hamstring.
If at first you don't succeed, try again.
That was the Raiders' motto when it came to going short from goal-line drop-outs.
They gave up one of the more bizarre tries in the NRL.
Jordan Rapana went short from the restart and Wighton batted it back - straight into the arms of Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone to stroll over untouched.
Advertisement
The Bunker had a look at it, but decided the kick had crossed the plane of the 10-metres.
Rapana wasn't deterred and tried another short one - this time it was ruled to have failed to go the 10m, much to the disgust of the Raiders.
Zac Lomax converted the two points - the final margin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.