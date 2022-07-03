The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Talking points: Has Jack Wighton done enough to earn his NSW Blues State of Origin jersey back?

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Jack Wighton get picked for Origin III? Picture: Getty Images

How much stock do you put in a game in those conditions? And how much stock do you put in Origin I?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.