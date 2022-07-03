The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Grattan Institute urges greater investment into net zero transmission

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
July 3 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Experts are urging for a ramp up in industrial investments so Australia can become a low emission exporting powerhouse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.