More than 100 Canberrans have been hospitalised with COVID-19 amid a surge of infections across the territory.
ACT Health confirmed 1031 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours with roughly half coming from rapid antigen tests and the other half from PCR test.
On July 3, 130 people were reported as being hospitalised with COVID-19, while four patients were in intensive care.
The number of people hospitalised from July 2 to July 3 had decreased by one.
The number of people fighting the virus in hospital coincides with bed block issues across the ACT, with Chief Minister Andrew Barr calling for federal support to address the issue.
Vaccination figures show 97.4 per cent of the ACT's population over the age of five had received two immunisation shots, while 80.6 per cent of 5 to 11 year olds had received one dose.
In terms of a third shot, 77.3 per cent of Canberrans aged over 16 had received a booster jab.
