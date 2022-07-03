ACT independent senator David Pocock says Australians want legislated emission targets and territory rights on assisted dying laws.
In an interview on ABC's Insiders, the former Wallabies captain now turned politician said he backed the federal government's emission targets as a starting point but flagged he would still preference higher targets.
Senator Pocock said the government needs to clean up the existing carbon credits scheme and claimed the community wants legislated commitments to ensure integrity within Australia's climate targets.
"There is some real concerns about the way we're actually getting to whatever target we set," Senator Pocock said.
"My sense is what Australians really want is a target to be legislated."
Energy Minister Chris Bowen has instigated a review in Australia's carbon offset system.
Senator Pocock also noted the federal government needs to allow the territories to decide on a steps to implement voluntary assisted dying laws.
The newly elected senator confirmed he would introduce a private senator's bill on the matter which could give the ACT clearance to bring on the assisted dying debate in the legislative assembly.
"When it comes to this vote at a federal level, this is not actually about legislating voluntary assisted dying," he said.
"This is the question of whether the territories should have the same right as the states to debate and legislate on that."
Senator Pocock said the are numerous people in the ACT facing terminal illness who would benefit from greater end of life choices.
"My view is that we need to get this done as quickly as possible," he said.
