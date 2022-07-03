A heavy downpour across NSW could see floods and erosion as conditions deteriorate quicker than initially anticipated.
Parts of Newcastle to the South Coast and as far inland as Oberon are under threat, including western Sydney's flood-prone Hawkesbury-Nepean area.
A severe weather warning is in place for heavy rain leading to flash flooding, winds up to 90km/h and damaging surf along the coast on Sunday afternoon.
Residents in a number of locations have been ordered to evacuate, but NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke reminded people they don't need to wait to be told to leave.
"If you are feeling uncomfortable or unsure about your circumstances, and there is an opportunity for you to leave earlier, don't necessarily wait for an evacuation order to be issued to your area," she said.
Meanwhile, a recently retired principal chaplain of the the Royal Australian Navy is pushing for far more non-religious pastoral carers.
"A large number of Defence Chaplains are kind humans and are extremely good at caring for others," Collin Acton, the former director-general of navy chaplaincy said.
Military leaders are divided over what role Christianity should play in the armed forces.
Fancy spending a night living the high life at one of country Victoria's historic wool homesteads?
People can stay on the grounds of the 1870's Mooramong Homestead at Skipton after the Victorian government gave the National Trust money this week to fund overnight stays.
The National Trust is planning to open some of the historic cottages and erect tiny houses and glamping tents for visitors from this spring.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
