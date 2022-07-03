The Canberra Times

Australia's COVID-19 border restrictions lifted, vaccine requirement scrapped

By Miriam Webber
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 9:31pm
The changes will come into effect from Wednesday. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

International travellers will be able to enter Australia without declaring their COVID-19 vaccination status from Wednesday, following advice from the chief medical officer.

