Risks, rewards at heart of energy solution

By Andrew Bray
July 3 2022 - 9:34pm
The shift to renewable energy will present opportunities and challenges, particularly to regional communities. Picture: Shutterstock

Our current energy crisis has laid bare the risks we all face from our over-reliance on expensive and polluting fossil fuels like gas and coal.

