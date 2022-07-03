The Canberra Times

PM pledges more Ukraine aid during visit

By Agencies
July 3 2022 - 9:35pm
Mr Albanese announced more Russian santions and more military aid on his first visit to Ukraine.

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a historic visit to the bombed capital.

