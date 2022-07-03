Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has reshuffled her shadow cabinet, appointing Ed Cocks, the party's newly elected member, the spokesman for mental health.
Mr Cocks, a former federal public servant and policy convenor for the Canberra Liberals, will also take on regulatory services, and jobs and workplace affairs.
Advertisement
Ms Lee said she expected Mr Cocks would hit the ground running in his new portfolios.
"Ed brings a wealth of experience with him to the Assembly across several areas, in particular through his time working in the Australian Department of Health with a strong focus on mental health," Ms Lee said in a statement on Monday morning.
Mr Cocks said he was honoured to take on the mental health portfolio for the opposition.
"I have been passionate about improving our mental health system for a long time, and dedicated much of my APS career to developing mental health policy," Mr Cocks said.
"Canberrans face significant barriers to accessing mental health care in the ACT, and I look forward to contributing to positive, practical solutions."
READ MORE:
The mental health portfolio was previously held by Leanne Castley, a member for Yerrabi. Ms Castley retains the health portfolio in the reshuffle.
Mr Cocks takes responsibility for jobs and workplace affairs and regulatory services over from the shadow attorney-general, Peter Cain.
Mr Cain will now be responsible for multicultural affairs, taking over the portfolio from Giulia Jones, a former deputy opposition leader who resigned from the Legislative Assembly in June.
Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson will now be responsible for early childhood education, Mrs Jones' other responsibility area after she resigned from the deputy leadership in January.
Every Canberra Liberals Assembly member has responsibilities in shadow cabinet.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.