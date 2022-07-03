The Canberra Times
Ed Cocks elevated by Elizabeth Lee in Canberra Liberals shadow cabinet reshuffle

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
July 3 2022
Ed Cocks, the newly elected Liberal member for Murrumbidgee. Picture: James Croucher

Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has reshuffled her shadow cabinet, appointing Ed Cocks, the party's newly elected member, the spokesman for mental health.

