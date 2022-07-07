July 9: Meet the team behind the book Australia's Wild Weird Wonderful Weather, author Stephanie Owen Reeder and illustrator Tania McCartney. Drawing inspiration from the book, various weather-inspired activities will be on offer for participants to use their creativity to complete. Participants will also hear about some weird and wonderful weather facts and explore how the book was created. Bookplate Cafe will be open with refreshments for purchase. This event is presented in partnership with Questacon and their Mid-winter Nights event series. National Library foyer, from 6pm-8pm. See: nla.gov.au.
July 10: At Muse at 2.30pm, Inala Cooper with discuss her book, Marrul Aboriginal Identity & The Fight for Rights, with Dan Bourchier. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 12: The 22nd Manning Clark Lecture 2022, RESET: Restoration of Australia After the Pandemic Recession, will be given by Professor Ross Garnaut at RSSS auditorium in Ellery Crescent at the ANU (note change of venue) at 6pm. See: trybooking.com/BZYRM.
July 12: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning journalist and author Paul Daley will be in conversation with Peter Fray on his new book, Jesustown, a multi-generational saga about Australian frontier violence and cultural theft. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 17: At Muse at 3pm, Patti Miller will discuss her book True Friends, about the happy making and unhappy breaking of a close friendship, with Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historians Carolyn Holbrook, Joan Beaumont and Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation on Lessons from History, edited by Carolyn Holbrook, Lyndon Megarrity and David Lowe, a collection of essays which addresses the greatest challenges facing Australia and the world. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 21: Richard Broinowski will be In Conversation with Dr Sue Wareham on his latest book, Fact or Fission? 12pm-1.30pm at Harry Hartog, ANU. Registrations essential at harryhartog.com.au
July 26: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Geraldine's new novel, Horse, a vivid and unique story for lovers of sweeping historical fiction. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
July 29: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Dr Norman Swan will be in conversation with Laura Tingle on Norman's new book, So You Want To Live Younger Longer?, the ultimate guide on what you can do at any age to stay young and healthy longer. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
Various: Libraries ACT has plenty on in July for children, teenagers and adults including NAIDOC Week events, storytime, crafts, writing workshops and more. Events are free but bookings are required. See: bit.ly/WhatsOnAtTheLibrary.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are August 3, September 1, October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
