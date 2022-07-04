The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

What's on in the Canberra food and wine scene this week, July 5, 2022

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to Monster for its inaugural truffle dinner featuring a vegetarian menu. Picture: Botanist Creative

Ever wanted a peek inside the French embassy? Join His Excellency, Jean-Pierre Thébault, French ambassador to Australia, for a memorable truffle dinner, and there's a chance to bid on a private dinner for six with the ambassador himself as part of a charity auction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.