Calwell man Craig Emberton, 34, accused of luring sex worker in Canberra, faces four fresh charges in latest ACT court appearance

By Toby Vue
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:10am, first published 4:00am
A man accused of luring a sex worker to rob at knifepoint because of financial difficulties before sexually assaulting her has been charged with four new offences, including rape.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

