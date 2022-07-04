A man accused of luring a sex worker to rob at knifepoint because of financial difficulties before sexually assaulting her has been charged with four new offences, including rape.
Calwell's Craig Emberton, 34, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday when magistrate James Stewart read out the fresh charges to him.
These were one count each of destroy or conceal evidence and attempt to intentionally pervert the course of justice and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
The truck driver was already facing the charges of aggravated robbery and sexual assault in the third degree. He has not pleaded to any of the charges.
A prosecution document tendered during his previous appearance in April states he booked an appointment with the sex worker at a Canberra unit on March 25.
Once inside, he allegedly pulled a knife and was handed $430 after he demanded money.
He then allegedly raped her and at one point removed the condom before deleting the call log and message history on her phone.
After he left, she went to Canberra Hospital for examination before being interviewed by police days later.
During a search warrant conducted at Emberton's house, police said they found the knife, clothing he was seen to be wearing in CCTV footage and the mobile he used to contact the sex worker.
Police said during an interview, he admitted to meeting her with a knife to take her money. However, he denied pulling the knife out and having sex with her.
Emberton claimed he was "having financial difficulties and was too embarrassed to ask his friends and family for support", the prosecution document states.
On Monday, defence lawyer Rachel Bird said a two-week adjournment was sought to allow further discussions between the legal parties about a potential resolution.
"The charges may change in the course of the next week two weeks," she said.
In Emberton's previous appearance, a defence lawyer in arguing for bail said he had no prior criminal history and there had been no suggestions of him intending to contact or intimidate the complainant.
"He is hoping to engage in counselling in mental health if released on bail," she said.
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna during that court session said the alleged offending "can only be described as luring" the sex worker to commit offences upon.
Emberton did not apply for bail on Monday and was remanded in custody. He is set to face court again on July 18.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
