Four new exhibitions are on at M16 Artspace until July 24. In Gallery 1, the M16 Studio Artists' Exhibition, curated by Nick Offer, has paintings, prints, drawings, jewellery and objects produced by both established and emerging artists. In Gallery 2, Inside Space by Tahlia Duncan-Kring explores feeling, trauma, and generational survival. Hands On Studio's All of US! in Gallery 3 brings together the stories from artists aged from 19 to 94, each artist having illustrated a part of themselves by exploring their individual relationships with the physical and virtual worlds. And in the Chutespace are Liz Coats's Procion-dyed silk squares made after she left art school in the mid-1960s. See: m16artspace.com.