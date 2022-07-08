The Canberra Times
Capital Life from July 9, 2022: From musical theatre to Messiah

By Ron Cerabona
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Paul Martin, Apollo Astronaut and the Moon Landing in 1969. Picture: Supplied

The art of space

Queanbeyan artist Paul Martin's exhibition of oil and watercolour paintings explores the wonder and delight of space exploration. The painting Apollo Astronaut and the Moon Landing in 1969 took out "Best in Show" at the Artists Society of Canberra Art Prize in 2019. Martin studied at the ANU School of Art. The exhibition is at Rusten House Art Centre, Queanbeyan (next to the hospital) until July 23. See: paulmartinartist.com.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

