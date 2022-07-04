The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 5, 1967

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 5, 1967.

The approval of a "revolutionary new scheme of medical classification" was reported in The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.

IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

