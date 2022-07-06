Major changes to superannuation came into force on 1 July. One of the most significant is the ability to contribute non-concessional contributions to superannuation to age 75 without passing the work test. This enables older retirees to take money out of the bank and put it into superannuation where the returns should be much better. Of course, you still need to keep at least 3 to 4 years expenditure in cash to give the market time to recover.