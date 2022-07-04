A man is alleged to have taken hold of a 16-year-old girl's neck during a fight between the girl and his daughter in Taylor in March, which began over TikTok videos.
The man in his 40s appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with incitement, common assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving while suspended.
The defendant, who is in custody, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The fight between the two 16-year-old girls allegedly began over TikTok videos made by the man's daughter mocking the other girl's appearance and weight.
The complainant told the court she was with friends when the man's daughter arrived and an altercation began on a Friday night.
The man's daughter called someone before the man arrived in a white ute with a woman.
The daughter allegedly began hitting and kicking the complainant while the man stood on the side "egging her on".
The complainant said she could hear the man shouting various things like "smash her head in", "bash her", and "don't back down".
She said she grabbed onto the man's daughter's jumper, causing both to fall backwards.
The complainant alleges she then felt a hand on the back of her neck forcefully, while the woman, who arrived with the man, grabbed the girl around her stomach pulling her to the side.
She said she was scared and it "felt like he was trying to strangle me" and was left with a bruise and scratches on her neck.
The case is due to return to court on July 13.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
