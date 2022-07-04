Mental health reform is needed in the ACT to save lives

Ian Warden laments the lack of ghosts in "short back and sides" Canberra ("There are no ghosts in Canberra, there is nowhere for them to live", canberratimes.com.au, July 3). Hey Ian, have you checked out the ghosts in the Canberra Brickworks, the Yarralumla Woolshed, and listen again to them in The Glassworks and even in the nooks of Old Parliament House, just to name a few.