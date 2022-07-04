The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Mental health reform is needed in the ACT to save lives

By Letters to the Editor
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The family of Dean Brice, who died of a drug overdose, wants Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury to act on findings by the Coroner. Picture: Karleen Minney

Well done to Mr and Mrs Brice regarding their ongoing advocacy for much needed change in the mental health, alcohol and other substances, and co-morbidity arenas ("Parents of Dean Brice push for change after coronial inquest into drug overdose death", canberratimes.com.au, July 1).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.