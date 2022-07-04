Why are we, as a society, so hellbent on demanding people work, when it's to their detriment? When we have people who are caring for children or infirm/elderly family; or who are so deep into depression it's all they can do to get out of bed in the morning; or who have chronic conditions that aren't sufficient to meet the incredibly high threshold that Disability Support demands; why does the system require partial capacity to work, rather than support them to take care of themselves (and others)?