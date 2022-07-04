The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Icon Water wants price rise to cover ACT's growing water, sewerage infrastructure bill

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra water users would pay more under a pricing proposal put forward by Icon Water to cover growing infrastructure costs. Picture: Sagi Biderman

A typical Canberra family would have to stump up another $70 every year for the next half a decade to cover their water and sewerage bill, under a proposed price increase to meet the costs of upgrading infrastructure and adapting to climate change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.