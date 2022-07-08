The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Set in a forgotten leper colony, The Coast is a celebration of humanity

By Karen Viggers
July 8 2022 - 2:00pm
The Coast speaks of the cruelty of ostracism and rejection, isolation and racism. Picture: Supplied
  • The Coast, by Eleanor Limprecht. Allen & Unwin, $32.99.

I grew up in the early 1970s on a diet of Biblical stories. Each week at Sunday School we would receive a tiny shiny card with a picture of Jesus on it and a Biblical quote that we had to learn off by heart.

