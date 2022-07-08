Partridge knows that "bad things happen everywhere but when they happen in small towns, where everyone knows everyone, the sense of loss and shock seems to hit harder". She speaks with friends and neighbours, all of the opinion that Mathew was murdered by his recently acquired partner, Natasha Darcy. A previous partner of Darcy's, Colin - who survived several of Darcy's attempts on his life - is the first paramedic to attend the site of the "suicide". Colin's continuing friendly contact with Darcy further complicates the scenario.