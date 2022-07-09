Why you don't want beauty editor skin

While the concept of 'beauty editor skin' may initially evoke images of a flawless complexion, the reality is actually the opposite.
Coined by Shoshana Eisner, pharmacist and founder of QED Skincare, beauty editor skin is that which has become sensitised as a result of trying too many products at the same time (akin to those whose job is it to sample and report on multiple new products simultaneously), or adding more steps to your beauty routine.
Here's Shoshana's advice on what to do if you've had too much of a good thing.
Irritated skin is a sign of a weakened skin barrier and your priority is to re-build this barrier and your skin's defences. You won't know which products are causing this irritation until you strip everything back to the bare basics and only once your skin has recovered should you consider introducing new products into your routine.
Avoid products which strip or irritate your barrier function further. Choose products for sensitive skin, avoiding foaming products and those with too many active ingredients, such as retinoids and acids.
Choose no-rinse cleansers and pure-oil products that will add as much moisture as possible to your skin.
Follow these simple steps to rebuild your skin barrier.
To avoiding beauty editor skin in the first place, approach the latest fad ingredients or products with caution, never try new products on irritated skin, stop using products that irritate immediately, always sample products on a small patch first and don't overcomplicate your skincare routine. Less just might be more.
