Aue encapsulates the best and worst of humanity. The violence is merciless, the cruelty calculated, and the pain visceral. But Aue is also hopeful - it's fiercely loving, it's resilient, and sometimes it's even funny. It exposes both the destructive and healing power of grief. And grief is something Manawatu knows intimately - when she was 11 her cousin and best friend, Glen Bo, was killed by his stepfather in a shocking episode of family violence. He was only 10. Aue is influenced by the tragedy of Glen Bo's death and the complex issues of trauma, neglect and addiction that marked his upbringing.