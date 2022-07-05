Things are about to get a little weird. Ball Park Music heads to Canberra this weekend with its latest album, Weirder & Weirder. COVID saw the band work on the record on and off for a year, with the Brisbane five-piece moving into a new studio in a little timber cottage. It was a process that frontman Sam Cromack says breathed new life into the band's music-making and saw them throw everything they could at the record. See (and hear) the result when they bring their first national tour in four years to the capital this weekend. Saturday, 7pm. UC Refectory. Tickets from $86.07 from Moshtix.