Amy Shark is out on her biggest tour yet, and she hits Canberra this week. The I Said Hi singer has become a mainstay of the Australian music scene, having scored multiple ARIA Awards in her time in the industry. The singer has also taken her music internationally and performed on American TV including The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Thursday, 7.30pm and Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $93.50 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
NAIDOC Week has come to the National Museum of Australia. While there are events sprinkled throughout the week, it won't be too late to celebrate come the weekend. Check out Tasting Australia with Adam Shipp on Saturday, a seasonal walk through the Christina and Trevor Kennedy Garden, a living museum of Indigenous food and medicine plants from across Australia. Saturday from 9.30am and 12pm. National Museum of Australia. Tickets are $25 from nma.gov.au.
Don't change the channel - two of the country's biggest drag powerhouses, Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, are bringing their tour, As Seen On TV, to Canberra. With 15 years of drag under their corsets, they both appeared on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under. Come along for the ride as they break the fourth wall and perform side-splitting numbers. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $55 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Things are about to get a little weird. Ball Park Music heads to Canberra this weekend with its latest album, Weirder & Weirder. COVID saw the band work on the record on and off for a year, with the Brisbane five-piece moving into a new studio in a little timber cottage. It was a process that frontman Sam Cromack says breathed new life into the band's music-making and saw them throw everything they could at the record. See (and hear) the result when they bring their first national tour in four years to the capital this weekend. Saturday, 7pm. UC Refectory. Tickets from $86.07 from Moshtix.
In what is proving to be a big weekend for music fans, multi-award-winning artist Fanny Lumsden and her band The Pack is also heading to Canberra. Lumsden is bringing her notoriously entertaining live show to The Street, highlighting the stories, harmonies and musicianship of her latest album Fallow. The singer will be joined by a special guest, award-winning New Zealand songwriter and storyteller Jenny Mitchell. Saturday, 7.30pm. The Street. Tickets from $35 from thestreet.org.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
